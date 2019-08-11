Hyderabad: Induction training program at Sreenidhi

By | Published: 11:18 pm

Hyderabad: The Induction training program of the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, was attended by students of 23rd batch of B Tech students from various engineering branches and their parents as well.

Dr K S Murthy, Chairman, EcoSure, who addressed the induction programme said it was not a question of one being genius.

“Everybody is endowed with same capabilities but the result of the work they carry out depends upon the focus with which they do it,” he said. Dr P Narasimha Reddy, Executive Director and Dr T Ch Siva Reddy, Principal, Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology, also addressed the students.

