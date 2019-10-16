Hyderabad: INIFD students shine in fashion field

By | Published: 8:25 pm

The 17th annual graduation ceremony of the INIFD Himayatnagar had 95 fashion and interior design students graduating and presented with graduation certificates.

Awards for various achievements were given away, and Deepal Jain who was selected to present her collection ‘Modern Strings’ at Lakmé Fashion Week this August, apart from Namesh Jain, Mamta Goel and others who represented at various national and international fashion weeks, were awarded trophies.

Designer and chief guest Pallavi Anchuri said, “It’s a big designer world out there and only skills matter. Keep learning. Never be content with what you have achieved.”Anil Khosla, INIFD CEO, Ritu Kochhar, corporate director and Sanjay Saraswat, centre director, INIFD, Himayatnagar, were also present.

“Fashion designers design clothes for every occasion, from wedding to parties, conferences, media appearances, and even funerals. So, we see a bright future for us,” said a passing out student, Pranithi.

