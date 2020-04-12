Hyderabad innovators turning crisis into opportunity

By | Published: 12:10 am 10:10 pm

Hyderabad: Necessity is the mother of invention and Hyderabadi innovators are proving this to be true. At a time when the country is facing a public health scare with Covid-19, many Hyderabad-based innovators, entrepreneurs and startups’ creative juices are flowing by making products to tackle the pandemic.

“Hyderabad has always been a healthcare and medical innovation centre and with Coronavirus spreading rapidly it is but natural for innovators and entrepreneurs to come up with Covid-19-centric innovations. Many startups and innovators are seeing this crisis as an opportunity to contribute to the fight against the virus,” said Sanjay Enishetty, MD and CEO, 50K Ventures.

While one entrepreneur has developed a full-coverage mask some others are making 3D printed ventilators, another innovator has developed sanitation tents and another startup is setting medical kiosks to detect symptoms among patients.

One Hyderabad-based startup Possibillion has developed a sanitation tent that automatically sprays the disinfectant and it can be deployed in 10 minutes in any location. “We have also developed a face shield that can be used to protect the entire face and we have already sold 5,000 of these in just a week’s time,” said Ayyappa Nagubandi, founder, Possibillion.

Few 3D printing startups are using their expertise to make protective gears for medical fraternity along with making low-cost ventilators. Hyderabad-based 3D printing startup Daava has developed 3D printed face shields and googles for healthcare professionals and plan to sell them for Rs 90 and Rs 130 respectively. Another company Avantari Technologies is also using its 3D printing capabilities to develop cheap, robust and make-shift ventilator.

If multi-employee companies doing innovation is one part of the story then single innovators are also not far behind. Serial innovator Shravan Gattu has developed a face mask that can give 360-degree protection to the consumer and he plans to provide the making of the mask free of cost to anyone who is interested to donate the mask to the required people.

A student innovators Pramod Kumar, a second-year Computer Science student, KL University (Hyderabad), has developed web-based software to detect Covid-19 from chest X-Ray with about 90 per cent accuracy with the available datasets.

