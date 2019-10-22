Hyderabad: Inspiring next-gen leaders

By | Published: 6:48 pm

Bringing together, both young and senior leaders, to form a diverse cross-section and multi-generational space for inspiring conversations around issues that matter and with a framework of ‘Inspire, Engage and Act’, the Youth Speak Forum 2019 was held in BITS Pilani Hyderabad campus.

With topics like entrepreneurship, the future of youth and the reality of social media as a career, the event aspired to have each delegate take something back that would drive them to their goal in the future.Principal Secretary, Industries, Commerce and Information Technology, Jayesh Ranjan, vice-president, Public Affairs and Communication, Coca Cola India and South West Asia, Ishteyaque Amjad, CEO of Create U, Crisna Chaitanya Reddy apart from Ashwini Pai Jhabak of Van Lavino, Viraj Ghelani, content writer and actor at Dice Media and others participated in the event.

