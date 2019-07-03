Hyderabad: Insurance documents given to kin of home guards

By | Published: 1:30 am

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar on Wednesday handed over insurance documents to family members of three home guards who were killed in separate road accidents. The family members will be given Rs. 5 lakh each.

The families of Late K Sujatha, who was working with the CP Reserve team, Late Mohd Salauddin who worked at the Traffic Motor Transport section and Late A Narayana Reddy, who was attached to the CP Reserve team, were given the documents by the Commissioner.

As per orders of the State government, the Labour, Employment, Training and Factories Department introduced a social security scheme for transport and non-transport auto drivers, home guards and working journalists in Telangana with coverage of Rs. 5 lakh in the eventuality of accidental deaths.

