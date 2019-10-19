Hyderabad: Insurance scam accused falls ill, shifted to hospital from prison

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Joint Director K. Padma, who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with the Employees State Insurance (ESI) scam, was admitted to the jail ward in Osmania General Hospital (OGH) here on Saturday after she complained of health issues.

With rumours flying thick and fast that she had attempted suicide, officials of Chanchalguda women’s prison denied the same and clarified that Padma had complained of health issues after which a medical examination was conducted and tablets were offered to her. To be on the safe side and to get a second opinion, she was admitted to the OGH, they said.

“Her health condition is stable now and we will bring her back to the prison later tonight,” a prison official said.

Madannapet Inspector N. Saidulu too confirmed that there was no such incident of suicide attempt in the women’s prison.

Padma was among the seven persons who were first arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the ESI scam. IMS Director Ch. Devika Rani was also nabbed in the same case.

According to ACB officials, Rani, Padma along with other staff and pharma companies owners committed financial irregularities to the tune of over Rs.11 crore.

