Hyderabad: Inter-faith group to promote peace, harmony

Hyderabad: Religious leaders from different faiths have come together to launch an inter-faith group to promote communal harmony, peace and trust through social support programmes that will be run from places of worship.

The decision to launch an inter-faith group was taken during a programme ‘Need to build inter-faith trust’ organised at a health centre in Masjid Ishaq, NS Kunta, which is managed by voluntary organisation Helping Hand Foundation.

Head priest of Chilkur Balaji Temple C S Rangarajan, pastor B Srinivas from GION Church, Maulana Ghiasuddin Rashadi from Safa Baitul Maal and HHF founder Mujtaba Hasan Askari participated.

“In the present day, the need for spiritual guidance is greater. It is imperative that we double our efforts to spread the message of good neighbourliness based on our common humanity, regardless of our faiths and religious

traditions,” Rangarajan said.

The health centre at Masjid Ishaq is supported by SEED, USA, and provides free family medicine, paediatric, dental and palliative care services to over 18,500 patients mainly from the slums.

“Places of worship should work towards addressing the social needs of the community and this forum will now take steps to address community based programmes in healthcare, women protection and empowerment,” said Mujtaba Askari

