Hyderabad: Inter-media tournament from July 28

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: Sports Coaching Foundation is going to organise the ‘Fourth TN Pillay Day-Night, six-a-side Inter-media Cricket Tournament’ from July 28 at Sports Complex, Masab Tank.

It is a knock out tournament played with six overs and six players on each side. Each bowler can bowl up to two overs and the batsman will have to declare after scoring 35 runs.Along with the winners and runners up trophies, county caps will be presented to all participating teams. All the matches will have a ‘man of the match’, ‘best bowler’ and ‘best batsman’.

The best cheering team will receive a special award. Those who have at least three years of employment in the media field are eligible to appear in the tournament.

