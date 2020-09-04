Hyderabad: Inter-state burglary gang held

Officials said the gang targeted houses located in secluded places and those on the road side on the city outskirts.

By | City Bureau | Published: 2:41 pm

Hyderabad: Four members of an inter-state burglary gang including a woman were arrested by the Rachakonda Central Crime Station police here on Friday. Gold and silver ornaments, a car, bike and other material, all put together worth Rs.31.70 lakh, were recovered from the gang which was involved in about 50 cases until now, police said.

The arrested gang members were M.Srinu (39), from Valigonda in Yadadri-Bhongir, M.Venkateshwarlu (28), from Beeramguda in Sangareddy district, M.Mahesh (32) from Vandanapuri colony in Sangareddy district and M.Venkateshwarlu’s wife M.Suhasini (28). The absconding members were identified as K.Venkatesh and M.Narasimha.

According to the police, Srinu started committing offences since his teenage and was arrested several times in the past 20 years. As a single offender, he was involved in 32 cases and also formed a gang with the other suspects and started looting houses.

“They purchased a car, motorcycle and other gadgets with the stolen material and used them in committing more offences. Until now, they committed burglaries in Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar in Telangana and Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh,” police said.

Officials said the gang targeted houses located in secluded places and those on the road side on the city outskirts. While committing offences, they get themselves fully drunk and broke open locks using crowbars and other hand tools to sneak into the premises.

The CCS Bhongir team with technical support of the fingerprint unit of Rachakonda and with the help of Athmakur police, caught the gang at Athamakur centre, on the Mothkur to Rayigiri road.

