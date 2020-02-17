Hyderabad: Inter student dies after brawl in supermarket

By | Published: 12:01 pm

Hyderabad: An intermediate student died under suspicious circumstances after a brawl at a supermarket in Vanasthalipuram.

L. Satish, 17, an intermediate student in a college in Hayathnagar, had gone to make purchases at a store in Vanasthalipuram.

An argument ensued between Satish and the staff at the store during which Satish was allegedly assaulted.

He sustained injuries and died.

The Vanasthalipuram police registered a case and are investigating.

