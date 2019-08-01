Hyderabad: International conference held at IICT

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: A two day international conference on ‘Advances in Catalysis: Industrial Outlook’ (ACIO- 2019) was inaugurated on Thursday at Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT).

Director CSIR-IICT, Dr S Chandrasekhar presided over the inaugural function of the conference which was attended by over 200 delegates from across the country. Head of the Catalysis and Fine Chemicals, IICT, Dr Pravin Likhar said the conference was organised to provide a platform to discuss and deliberate on scientific innovations in the area of catalysis and their practical industrial applications which have relevance in society and cwork on sustainable development.

Keynote lecture was addressed by Dr Ajit Sapre, group president of Reliance Industries, where he stressed the need of catalytic technologies in meeting the future energy challenges. Prominent speakers from India and international speakers from Germany, Japan, Australia and South Korea will be sharing their important innovations during this conference. Dr N Lingaiah, convener of the conference, presented concluding remarks, the press release added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter