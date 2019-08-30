Hyderabad: International Persian Summer School concludes

By | Published: 8:38 pm

Hyderabad: The International Persian Summer School on ‘Reading and Analysing Indo-Persian Records’ organised by the Department of Persian, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with Department of Iranian Studies, University of Gottingen, Germany, concluded here on Friday.

Speaking at the valedictory, MANUU, pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Ayub Khan said since the actual history of India was written in Persian, it was necessary to know the language and writing style of that period for authentic historiography.

Professor of Indian studies at Gottingen University Eva Orthmann said the summer school had helped her learn new things. Indian Cultural Ambassador to Uzbekistan Prof Chander Shekar pointed out that India had a large treasure of history in Persian language but there were no experts available. Telangana State Archives Director Dr Zarina Parveen also spoke on the occasion.

