Hyderabad: International Yoga Day celebrated with zeal at Delhi Public Schools

By | Published: 12:28 am 9:38 pm

Delhi Public Schools, Nacharam, Mahendra Hills and Nadergul organised a massive programme on the occasion of the sixth online International Yoga Day celebrations. The theme of the day was ‘Yoga at Home, Yoga with Family’. Around 68,177 students, parents and other elite members participated in the programme live on Facebook and around 1,000 participants on the live programme on the Zoom platform.

Principal of DPS Nacharam and Mahendra Hills, Sunitha Rao welcomed the guests and members of the gathering and set the stage for the unravelling of the day’s programme. Jyothi Turaga , principal, DPS Nadergul spoke about the varied fitness initiatives taken by the schools. Nandita Sunkara, vice principal led the students through the events of the day.

Dr. Venkatesh Netha-MP, Peddapalli Lok Sabha, Mr. Shyam Mishra Director of Mines & Safety, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Saroj Kant Mallick-DIG, CISF, Anup Kumar Yama-Arjuna Awardee, Roller Skating were the chief guests for the day.

Vidhya S Vijayan- Yoga trainer, Heartfulness and Wellness conducted the yoga session for the gathering.

Insights into the essence of yoga in our lives by the guests, motivated students, strengthen their resolve to practice yoga every day. Chairman of DPS Schools, M Komaraiah elucidated the importance of yoga in today’s world and exhorted one and all to practice yoga for good health and fitness. Gowri Venkatesh, vice principal proposed the vote of thanks.