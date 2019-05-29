Hyderabad: Internship best way to learn new skills, says Praveen Chandrahas

By | Published: 11:05 pm

Hyderabad: Swecha Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation aimed at providing quality global software solutions with free software development model, has launched its one-month summer internship programme at Vallurupalli Nageswara Rao Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET).

Speaking at the event, Praveen Chandrahas, secretary of Swecha, said that internship is a great way to develop skills required at the workplace, through hands-on learning and real-world problem solving. This internship offers appreciable industry experience and also connects students to experts from the industry who act as mentors to the participants, he said.

Bhuvan Krishna, general secretary-Swecha, said that participation in such events helps students share ideas, seek new experiences and discover new things, while learning technology and working collaboratively on community projects.

Ganesh from IIIT-H, who was among the faculty members teaching the technologies, said that this internship programme teaches students the basics of existing and emerging technologies necessary for graduates of this age.

He added that students will learn Agile and Scrum, Modern Web, Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning, covering HTML,CSS, JS and Node.js, Django, Flutter, Python, Pandas, Keras, and Embedded C using hardware such as NodeMCU and Raspberry Pi.

Dr Y Padma Shayi, Dean-Student Progression at VNRVJIET, said over 350 students from over 35 colleges were participating in the on-campus residential programme.

