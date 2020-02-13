Hyderabad: Interstate gang wanted for over 50 burglaries busted

By | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: Police arrested four members of an interstate gang on Wednesday for their involvement in a heist at a businessman’s house in Banjara Hills in December. The police recovered jewellery worth Rs 1.5 crore from them.

The suspects were identified as Ramashish Mukhiya, Rahul Mukhiya, Bhola Mukhiya and Harish Chandra Mukhiya — all natives of Madhubani district in Bihar. The gang was involved in more than 50 cases across eight States over a period of 15 years, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar said. One of its members posed as an agent and recruited his associates at the house of the target.

In October, Bhola, through a contact, got Ramashish recruited as a cook at businessman Mahesh Agarwal’s house in Banjara Hills. Later, one by one, he arranged jobs as a cook, driver and sweeper for the rest of the gang in a few other houses in the upscale locality. “On the night of December 8, when Agarwal and his family went for a marriage in Shamshabad, the gang stole jewellery and valuables from the house, and fled before he returned,” Anjani Kumar said.

The gang, which first went to Bihar, shifted to a village on the Nepal border as the police began tracking them. In January, though the police caught three of them, the property could not be recovered as it was with Ramashish. “Ramashish kept the property with him and planned to sell it. He came to Hyderabad in February to sell it. That’s when the police caught him,” AR Srinivas, Joint Commissioner of Police and in-charge DCP (West Zone), said.

He said the gang was professional when it came to hiding stolen property. “In the Banjara Hills case, Ramashish concealed it in a wall of a house and plastered it. Around 20 persons are members of the gang and are wanted in many States for various property offences,” he said. The police are on the lookout for two more persons — Pitamber Mandal and Rahul Mukhiya — who are also involved in the case.

