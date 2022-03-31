Hyderabad: Intruder slits sleeping woman’s throat

Hyderabad: An ‘intruder’ slit a woman’s throat while she was asleep in her house in Sanathnagar in the wee hours of Thursday. Her condition is now stable, the police said.

The victim, Spandana (23) lives with her husband at Bharathnagar under the Sanathnagar police station limits. Around 2:30 am on Thursday, when her husband was not at home, an intruder, yet to be identified, entered the bedroom and using a sharp object, slit her throat.

Spandana managed to alert her neighbours, who informed the police. She was shifted to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment.

“We are investigating the case from all angles, including robbery. The victim is stable now and is under observation,” DCP (Balanagar) Sundeep Gone said.

A case under Section 307 (murder attempt) was registered and investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .