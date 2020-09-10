Hyderabad: IoT adoption improves entomology wing ops

With smart trackers, officials can effectively plan comprehensive fogging ops in GHMC limits

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Entomology wing’s move to install IoT (Internet of Things) enabled devices on portable fogging machines and vehicle-mounted fogging machines is proving to be effective.

The Entomology wing had installed the IoT enabled devices to monitor the operations of fogging machines in Hyderabad and under a pilot project, GHMC had installed smart trackers on 64 vehicle-mounted fogging machines and 10 portable fogging machines for a period of one year.

These devices enable Entomology officials to ascertain the distance covered by a particular machine and quantity of chemical solution utilised in a day, area covered, etc.

To test the devices and also to measure the efficiency, Entomology officials observed the functioning of the smart trackers between August 24 and 29. Authorities found that 74 fogging machines were meant to be operational over a distance of 9,500 kilometres out of which the machines had covered a creditable 6,500 kilometres, GHMC officials said.

Apart from technical glitches occurred in the machines, absence of workers due to leave, etc., could be the reasons for failing to cover the entire 9,500 kms in a week, the official explained. However, these shortcomings can be addressed through the smart trackers as they aid in detecting the operational efficiency of each machine, the official said.

A special dashboard has been created to track and monitor the performance of the machines. More importantly, the system will also generate a weekly report on the areas covered and quantum of solution used. All the Deputy Commissioners, Zonal Commissioners, Entomology Wing officials will be given access to the dashboard to check the performance.

“The cost of the pilot project is estimated to be nearly Rs 15 lakh for one year,” said the official. At present, the GHMC is using 300 portable fogging machines, 64 vehicle-mounted fogging machines, 667 knapsack sprayers and 50 power sprayers. Each municipal circle is being allotted one power sprayer to cover a minimum of 150 colonies and basthis every day.

The data is maintained in manual records on the areas covered and quantity of chemical solutions utilised. Due to the installation of trackers, officials can effectively plan comprehensive fogging operations in GHMC limits.

