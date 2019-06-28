Hyderabad: IPE to hold convocation on Saturday

By | Published: 3:10 pm

Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise will hold its Convocation 2019 for qualified students of classes 2017 and 2018 at its Shamirpet campus on Saturday from 4 pm.

Dr. Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, Emeritus Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies, IISc, former member of Planning commission and former chairman of ISRO Padma Vibhushan, will be the chief guest for the convocation ceremony. He will deliver the convocation address and award medals and degrees to the recipients, according to a press release.