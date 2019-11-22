Hyderabad: IPE to organise National Workshop

By | Published: 4:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) is organizing ICSSR sponsored two-day national workshop on “Competitive Intelligence through Information Harvesting” on December 2 and 3 on its Shamirpet campus.

The workshop will focus on the key issues involved in the Competitive Intelligence process, source identification and retrieval mechanisms. The workshop provides theoretical bases of competitive analysis; practical tools and techniques that individuals/ institutions can apply for practical purposes in management situations.

The workshop addresses librarians, information professionals, and also those involved in handling management courses. For more details write to Dr. G. Venkata Nagaiah, Workshop Convener at [email protected] or call on + (91) 98918 98378.