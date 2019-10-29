Hyderabad: IPS trainee officer booked for harassing wife

By | Published: 6:28 pm

Hyderabad: The Jawaharnagar police have on Tuesday booked a case against a trainee IPS officer on charges of harassing his wife.

Police sources said the IPS officer, K.Venkata Maheshwara Reddy and B.Bhavana, had a love marriage in 2018, against the wishes of their families, after they met each other while studying in Osmania University.

The couple lived together for some days. According to Bhavana, Reddy, who was selected for the Indian Police Service and currently under training, started harassing her for dowry. She noticed the change in his behaviour after he passed the civil services, she alleged.

Based on her complaint, a case was booked.

