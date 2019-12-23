Hyderabad: Iqbal pockets Goldslam tennis title

Hyderabad: Iqbal defeated Anikait 8-6 to win the men’s singles title in the Goldslam junior and men’s tennis tournament at NSTA Mettuguda on Sunday.
Results: U-8 mixed event: Tanish Reddy Vundyala bt Parinitha Kutti 5-2;
Boys U-10: Dhruva Hegde bt Nallagundla Parthiv 6-3;
U-12: Jeebu Sidharth bt Dhruva Hegde 7-2;
U-14: Eshaan Syed Mohammed bt Jeebu Sidharth 6-3;
U-16 (round-robin): 1. Mohammed Irshad, 2. Gurram Raghu Nandan;
Men’s singles: Iqbal bt Anikait 8-6;
Men’s doubles: T Kiran & T Dileep bt Gurunath Dame & Iqbal 8-6.
Girls: U-10: G Nishitha bt V Sadhwika 6-3;
U-12: Kreethika Reddy bt Deekshitha Medipally 7-2;
U-14: Sonal Varma bt kreethika Reddy 7-5.
