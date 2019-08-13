Hyderabad is like a second home for Shraddha kapoor

By | Published: 8:04 pm

Relations through a long time, always lead to the strongest bond. It is not a strange thing, but a very obvious fact of life. Whether it is a person or a place, human life tends to tether soulful love to such a bond. Shraddha kapoor is no such exception, according to her revelation. It was due to Saaho, that Shraddha flew to Hyderabad many times. She reveals what part of the city appealed the most in a candid chat with Hyderabad Today.

In the cluster of many sweet moments, Shraddha said that she fell in love with the climate of Hyderabad. “I spent a lot of time here for the purpose of shooting. Hyderabad virtually filled a fabulous feel in me in any given respect. A fantastic weather that never subjects one to fatigue always keeps one going very delightfully. On top of everything, the people here are very much work-oriented, honest and humble. It’s very rare to see such a combination.

Hyderabad as a place, in my experience is indispensable in several aspects. After working here for so long, I realised why the city emerged as the most-cherished destination for cinema industry. Now, I feel Hyderabad is like my second home,” says Shraddha, adding, “the producers of UV Creations and Prabhas are very supportive and always made me feel very comfortable with their tremendous hospitality,’’ said Shraddha.

When quizzed about whether she prefers actions versus romance sequences in Saaho, she thinks for some time before answering.”It is very difficult to pick one of the two. Both went hand-in-hand and pushed me to give my best,” says Shraddha.