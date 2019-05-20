Hyderabad: IT firm hands over Rs 25 lakh for CCTV maintenance

By | Published: 12:54 am

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Police has been taking up ‘Nighanetram’, a special drive for installation of community surveillance cameras along with the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC). In response to this, IT major CGI donated Rs 25.8 lakh to Cyberabad Police towards maintenance of the existing CCTV network of 150 cameras under its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Speaking about the support, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said, “CCTV cameras help in solving cases in the shortest time. In just 13 months, we have installed more than 75,000 cameras and we need one lakh more to bring the entire Cyberabad under Nighanetram.”

Krishna Yedula, General Secretary of SCSC, thanked CGI and said it was good to note that corporates were coming forward and taking part in Community Safety and Security and helping the police to establish a safe and secure city.

“Security is a top priority for IT companies and CGI wants to ensure that this is applied not just in our operations, but also in our communities,” said George Mattackal, President of CGI’s Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centres of Excellence.

CGI has partnered with the SCSC to maintain 150 CCTV surveillance cameras in Cyberabad, a technology hub in Hyderabad, India which houses IT companies.

The focus of the project is to promote safety of women through surveillance IT infrastructure and drive awareness on personal safety and security. It also supports State government’s objective of setting up an Integrated Command Control Centre connected to a city-wide CCTV surveillance system.