Hyderabad IT firms look at staggered exit from lockdown

Hyderabad: Even though the Central government has issued relaxations for IT companies to allow 50 per cent of their employees to work from office, the Hyderabad Information Technology companies are looking at a staggered approach. The companies initially are looking at allowing 5 per cent to 10 per cent of their mission critical employees to come to office and thereafter allow others to join office as and when the situation demands.

“Right now, IT and ITeS companies are asking for just staggered allowing of employees and the 50 per cent benchmark will come after two to three months. The government will be holding a Cabinet meeting on Sunday wherein we will also be issuing a notice on what the companies need to adopt. Meanwhile, representatives from the companies have informed that they were also not in favour of having 50 per cent of the workforce come to office,” said Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT and Industries Department.

Hyderabad IT industry which employs 5.46 lakh people and is centralised around one geographical area cannot afford the 50 per cent strategy as almost 2.5 lakh people will be travelling to just one part of the city every day.

“In addition, it will also increase the management issues of social distancing and sanitising if so many people head to office suddenly. That is the reason many companies are looking at slow and gradual increase in employees coming to office. And even if the workforce starts attending office, the companies will have to look at strict restrictions in food court and other areas,” said Sundeep Kumar Makthala, founder and president, Telangana IT Association.

“Many companies are comfortable with work from home and only business critical teams will be asked to come to work from April 20. The companies are looking at a phased manner approach and are awaiting guidelines from the State post their meeting on Sunday,” said Krishna Yedula, general secretary, Society for Cyberabad Security Council.

Recently Nasscom also issued guidelines on implementing the lockdown exit in a staggered manner across 15-day cycles. As per the release, it said that in phase-1 (April 15 – April 30), companies must enable only 10-15 per cent of the workforce to travel to office while in phase-2 (May 1 – May 15) and phase-3 (May 15 – May 30), the percentage can be increased to 20 per cent to 30 per cent and 30 per cent to 50 per cent, respectively.

