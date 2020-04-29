Hyderabad IT firms pledge to raise Rs 50cr against Covid

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The Information Technology (IT) industry in Hyderabad has come together to raise Rs 50 crore in order to provide medical equipment to Covid hospitals in Telangana. Five Hyderabad-based IT associations including Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (Hysea), Nasscom, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), TiE Hyderabad and American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) Hyderabad have joined hands to raise the money.

These associations through their members have conveyed to the IT companies to donate as much as possible through either their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds or by donating one day or two-day salary of employees.

“The campaign was started two days ago and all the IT companies based in Hyderabad have been intimated about the initiative. We have set a target of Rs 50 crore under the campaign titled IT4TS,” Rekha Srinivasan, CEO, United Way of Hyderabad, the NGO coordinating and running the campaign told Telangana Today.

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao expressed delight and said Hyderabad IT ecosystem is stepping up their efforts to support State’s efforts in battling coronavirus.

About 30 companies pledged their support for the campaign so far and according to Hysea the donations have crossed the Rs 10 crore mark. The association also mentioned that the IT employees have shown solidarity by coming forward with 1 day/2 day salary donations and the employers matching it with one time equal or two times equal donations.

Hysea president Murali Bollu said, “Most of the donations that we are receiving are from the employees’ salary and some companies have even pledged to give their CSR funds. The employees making the contribution will be getting an 80G certificate and the companies giving their CSR funds will also be getting CSR certificates from United Way of Hyderabad.”

Srinivasan also added that the funds will be used to purchase types of equipment like PCR machines, freezers, testing kits, CT scanner and MRI machines among other things whose list has been provided by Telangana State Medical Infrastructure Corporation (TSMSIDC). “In the first phase we will be covering nine Covid hospitals in Hyderabad and in the second phase district hospitals will be covered,” she said.

