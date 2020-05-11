Hyderabad IT firms set to open from Monday

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: After operating with 5 per cent workforce for the last 47 days, the IT industry in Hyderabad is all set to get back to work in a staggered manner.

While the State extended lockdown till May 29, it provided for certain relaxations for private companies operating in the red zone and with these in place, IT/ITeS industry located in GHMC area are all set to start operations on Monday with 33 per cent of its workforce.

“Although the government has given permission for 33 per cent workforce to get back to offices, companies have been advised to only allow 10-15 per cent of their employees for the first one week and then increase it gradually as per their needs,” said Krishna Yedula, general secretary, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC).

The companies have been issued certain guidelines to be followed which include staggered timings for login and log out, authorisation letters, restricted movement during curfew hours, following physical distancing norms in office and in vehicles, and no operation of cafeteria and other crowd gathering spots.

With these guidelines in place, the 10 lakh-plus workforce will be slowly and steadily getting back to the work with the majority still working from home.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .