Hyderabad: IT firms to allow 10-15% employees till May-end

By | Business Bureau | Published: 6:09 pm

Hyderabad: The State government announced on Tuesday that private companies can function with 33 per cent i.e. about one-third employees from May 6. However, IT companies in Hyderabad are looking at following a staggered approach in allowing employees to work from offices.

Ever since the lockdown was announced in last week of March, Information Technology companies in Hyderabad had given work from home to their employees and only 5 per cent of the workforce were allowed to come to office as they come under essential service category.

“Although the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines and the State announcement say that 33 per cent of the staff can join office, IT companies are being cautious. Most companies have decided that till the end of May, when the lockdown is slated to be lifted, only 10-15 per cent of their employees will be allowed. And eventually, the numbers will be increased with a threshold of allowing only 60-70 per cent of employees to work from office even after 3 months,” said Krishna Yedula, general secretary, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC).

Most of the IT companies are comfortable with extending the work from home for their employees as they have already set up the systems in place and do not want to disturb the status quo, said the head of an IT company in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, IT companies are still awaiting official government orders on what guidelines to follow and how many employees to allow. While the Telangana Chief Minister announced that 33 per cent employees are allowed in private offices, the Chief Secretary along with the IT and Industries department is still drafting the guidelines for the sector.

“I have already given my inputs to the CS and they are formulating guidelines for companies to follow. We should be issuing it soon,” Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, IT and Industries department told Telangana Today.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .