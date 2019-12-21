Hyderabad: Jagadamba Sarees bags India Excellence Award 2019

By | Published: 9:10 pm

Jagadamba Sarees, Dilsukhnagar, received the India Excellence Award presented in Bengaluru. Model Turned- Bollywood actor Bipasha Basu was chief guest at the award ceremony organised by Blindwink Solutions.

Jagadamba Sarees was founded by Dr Vishwanath Sanghi, Sanjay Sanghi and Pankaj Sanghi in the 1990s. Despite a fire accident in 2009, with hard work and motivation, the store was set up again and is running successfully.

Many varieties of saris like Banaras, Kota, Cotton, Chiffon, fancy, etc., are available at reasonable prices. The award presentation function in Bengaluru was attended by doctors, engineers, fashion designers and entrepreneurs.

