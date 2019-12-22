Hyderabad: Jamia students lead protest at Darussalam

By | Published: 12:32 am 12:53 am

Hyderabad: A massive public meeting was organised by the United Muslim Action Committee at Darussalam on Saturday to condemn the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A large number of people attended the public meeting, which was addressed by members of various groups, including Left parties, Backward Classes and Muslim organisations.

Ladeeda Farzana and Aysha Renna, the two women students of the Jamia Millia University, were the main attraction of the meeting leading the protest against the CAA and the NRC.

Addressing the gathering, the women said the Sangh Parivar was thinking that those opposing the CAA would take a backfoot. “Let me tell them, we will move forward and forward,” said Aysha drawing a huge round of cheers from the audience.

Farzana said the struggle has begun, “we will not rest till the CAA is scraped.”

The duo demanded the Delhi police release Chandrasekhar Azad who was arrested by the police from the Jamia Masjid compound on Friday night. They also demanded the police release all those arrested for protesting against the CAA in Delhi.

The crowd, including women, cheered through the speech and raised ‘Inquilab zindabad’ and ‘azadi’ slogans.

Human rights activist from Assam Aman Wadud, who helped hundreds of persons in Assam who were branded as ‘illegal migrants’ fight the cases, was also present. “Families faced several problems after getting NRC notices and had to mortgage property to fight cases and prove their citizenship,” he said.

Others who attended the meeting were Hamed Mohd Khan, president of Jamaat e Islami Telangana, Sandhya of Progressive Organization of Women, Historian Captain Pandu Ranga Rao and others.

