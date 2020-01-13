Hyderabad: JBS-MGBS Metro services likely by January-end

By | Published: 12:52 am 1:00 am

Hyderabad: With the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) issuing the mandatory safety certificate for JBS-MGBS route, efforts have been intensified to launch commercial operations on the route at the earliest. This culminates the entire Metro phase I project in the city.

The safety certificate issued by CMRS cleared the way for commencing passenger services on the last corridor of Hyderabad Metro Rail project Phase1.

The corridor covers 11 km and has nine stations, including JBS-Parade Grounds, Secunderabad West, Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad, RTC Crossoads, Chikkadapally, Narayanguda, Sultan Bazar and MGBS.

After receiving the certificate from CMRS J K Garg, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited Managing Director N V S Reddy said the government would decide the date of commencing operations on the route soon. Garg along with Reddy and senior engineers and technical experts of L&TMRHL inspected the JBS-MGBS Metro Corridor II in the last three days. Satisfied with the functioning of the system and equipment in place, the mandatory safety certificate was issued, Metro officials said.

The safety certification of the 25 kV overhead electrical traction and other electrical installations by CEIG (Chief Electrical Inspector General), fire clearance of the nine stations of the corridor by DG, Fire Services, signalling and train control systems by Thales, Canada, Internal Safety Assessment by Halcrow, UK, the results of the tests of various technical parameters during trial runs etc, were examined by the CMRS.

L&TMRHL CEO and Managing Director K V B Reddy, Chief Operating Officer A K Saini and other senior officials participated in the inspection and deliberations.

Chugging on to become country’s second largest

Hyderabad: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Hyderabad Metro Rail operations on November 28, 2017 (commercial operations launched on November 29), it added a new milestone in the urban public transportation infrastructure in the city.

Since then, overcoming all hurdles, Hyderabad Metro in a span of two years evolved into the country’s second largest Metro covering 56 km operations. Now, with the commercial operations on JBS-MGBS route expected to be launched towards the month end, additional 11 km will be added to the network.

Crisscrossing the city, Hyderabad Metro now offers safe, comfortable and convenient commuting mode to passengers especially connecting the eastern and western zones. Already, commuting has been made hassle-free for those shuttling on the L B Nagar–Miyapur corridor and with JBS-MGBS route, the northern and southern gap will be cut down considerably.

The passenger patronage continues to increase steadily. Initially it was about 1.5 lakh per day and it has increased to nearly 4 lakh passengers per day.

The extension of Metro services till Raidurg on November 29 by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao and Transport Minister Ajay Kumar brought more relief and much-needed connectivity for employees working in different corporate companies. Over 40,000 passengers are estimated to be availing services on the 1.5 km stretch daily.

Not confining to transportation, Hyderabad Metro is introducing many services and is the first Metro service in the country to launch QR code-based ticketing system doing away with the need to stand in queues for tickets.

This apart, it facilitated Metro passengers to watch their favourite movies, catch up with music of their choice and even play games with the launch of seamless in-train entertainment facilities in association with SugarBox Networks.

Focus on old city, Metro Phase II

With the completion of all corridors of Metro Phase I, focus is now on the old city route covering the 5 km stretch from MGBS to Falaknuma and Metro Phase II, which offers airport connectivity.

For the old city route, already, the basic survey covering different aspects, including properties for land acquisition has been completed.

The State government is keen on taking up the project but there have been some challenges. Apart from financial challenges, executing the project on the route faces issues such as ensuring the alignment without disturbing heritage structures etc., according to a senior official from Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited.

Regarding Metro Phase II, given the current economic slowdown and the prevailing market scenario, it is going to be a task. Apart from PPP mode, alternative financial models were being explored for executing the projects but it is too early to comment and government has to take a decision, the official said.

