Hyderabad: Jewelry employee arrested in gold diversion case

Hyderabad: An employee of a popular jewelry in the city was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on charges of violations pertaining to the gold trade.

After the arrest of showroom managing director Pradeep Kumar in 2019, his employee Sunil was absconding in the case as he was a key suspect in the crime. After DRI officials nabbed Kumar, Sunil had allegedly fled from Hyderabad and first took shelter in Pune for a few months.

He then shifted his base to Tamil Nadu as investigators stepped up surveillance on him. Acting on a tip-off, the officials raided the premises where Sunil was taking shelter in Tamil Nadu and detained him. He was produced before a local court in Madurai and later brought to the city on a prisoner’s transit warrant.

In all, the DRI has so far arrested five persons in connection with the case. Sources said that Kumar allegedly asked Sunil to escape from Hyderabad as he was the key person who was allegedly involved in illegal gold transactions, sources said. Though Sunil was not attending duty, he was getting his salary regularly along with money to meet his expenses, sources said.

Sunil has now been lodged in Chanchalguda prison. The charges against Kumar and others were related to diversion of huge quantity of gold into the local market, in violation of license agreements. The violations were detected at the firm’s unit in the Ravirala SEZ, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The diverted gold was shifted to the showroom in Banjara Hills. Earlier, the DRI officials found discrepancies in the stock held at the SEZ unit in Ravirala and the showroom in Banjara Hills. Officials said efforts were on to collect more details about the violations committed while diverting the gold and more information about the diversion could be extracted after taking Sunil into custody.

