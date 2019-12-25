Hyderabad: JHCS celebrates thematic annual day

By | Published: 7:51 pm

JHCS and Jain Toddlers Kondapur celebrated their 11th Annual Day, at the school campus at Kondapur. Dr Amir Ullah Khan, professor and development economist, Dr. MCR HRD Institute, Government of Telangana, was the chief guest on the occasion.

Children celebrated the occasion with great pomp and fanfare. ‘Panchatantra’ was the central theme around which various cultural activities revolved and all of them had a moral premise for students to take away. The programme included welcome address and annual report of JHCS Kondapur, presented by the Principal Mona Mehdi.

Meritorious students, along with those achieving outstanding results in co-curricular activities, were awarded. Faculty members who contributed to the growth of the institution were also felicitated.

In her inspiring speech, the Academic Director Dr Lakshmi Rao emphasised on the need of the hour, the teaching of life-based values derived from the great repository embedded in our Indian traditional knowledge and wisdom, including the shlokas and sutras.

Later, Dr Amir Ullah Khan mesmerised the audience by narrating his life experiences with his teachers and bosses in both academic and illustrious career. He stressed on imbibing the greatest attributes of being humble and developing a sense of humility.

A collection of short stories, Katha Sagar volume II, was released by the dignitaries, on the occasion. The Volume has 51 short stories written by staff members of JGI group.

Students enthused the audience with their exuberance and unlimited energy. They danced to the tunes of popular songs, exhibited their acting skills while depicting stories from Panchatantra. The event culminated with vote of thanks by the School Head boy and National Anthem sung by the school choir.

