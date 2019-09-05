Hyderabad: Job Connect brings smile on faces of 922 unemployed

By | Published: 12:52 am

Hyderabad: The Job Connect programme organized by the City Police has brought a smile on the faces of 922 unemployed youth, who had got appointment letters from the various companies in which they were recruited.

The appointment letters were presented at the success meet of the Job Connect programme organized by the Karkhana police at SVIT Engineering College in Secunderabad here on Thursday.

The Connect programme was organized by the city police on August 24 during which 192 candidates were selected by the companies and short-listed 750 people on the same day. After completing interviews, the companies selected 750 candidates and gave appointment letters to them on Thursday, Karkhana Inspector P Madhukar Swamy said.

After getting offer letters, the selected candidates shared their views and thanked the police as well as the representatives of the companies for providing them jobs. In all, 2,200 unemployed youth attended the programme conducted on August 24. The city police launched the initiative three and half years ago to provide employment opportunities to the jobless youth.

