Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills Sub-Inspector held for asking bribe

Hyderabad: Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Thursday took into custody Jubilee Hills Sub-Inspector Sudhir Reddy for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs.50,000 from a person for giving bail at the police station in connection with a case.

The ACB officials are also collecting more details about the involvement of other personnel from the police station in the bribe case. More details are awaited.

