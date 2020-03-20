Hyderabad: Jumerat Bazaar shutdown against Covid-19

By | Published: 12:47 am 12:55 am

Hyderabad: In a rare sight, Thursday saw the popular weekly market Jumerat Bazaar in the old city remaining shut.

The oldest market in the city, dating back to the Nizam era and held every Thursday morning by small vendors and visited by scores of people from different parts of the city, was not allowed to be set up this week in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

“As soon as the traders had set up their stalls, policemen came and sent them away. They explained about the coronavirus and asked them to cooperate in public interest,” said Siddhu, a cobbler on the Jumerat Bazaar stretch.

Several vendors sell clothes, footwear, tools, plasticware, hardware items, utensils and other items including artifacts at the market. Some of the businessmen hold auctions of household electronic goods too at the market.

Chand Basha, Station House Officer, Shahinayathgunj police staion, said they had requested the vendors not to hold the market in view of the pandemic. “Large congregation is witnessed at the market and there is a huge risk of coronavirus. All of them obliged considering the safety of the public and left the place,” he mentioned.

