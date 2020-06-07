Hyderabad: Juvenile property offender apprehended

By | Published: 12:15 am

Hyderabad: A juvenile boy involved in a property offence was apprehended by the Balapur police on Saturday and gold ornaments, electronic gadgets and Rs 50,000 cash were recovered at his instance.

The teenager aged 17 years, a resident of Shaheennagar, broke into a house located at Wadi-e-Saleheen under Balapur police station limits on May 30 and made away with the property when the inmates were away, said B Bhaskar, Inspector of Police, Balapur.

Following a complaint, the police had registered a case and apprehended him on suspicion. On questioning, the juvenile admitted to the crime.

