Hyderabad: Katriya Group forays into healthcare with 999-beds hospital

Published: 1:41 pm

Hyderabad: Katriya Group, which was into hospitality sector, has forayed into the healthcare industry by creating a new hospital in Nizampet, Hyderabad, that will have 999-beds capacity, when fully operational. A new entity SLG Hospitals has been created for this venture.

The hospital, which will be implemented in multiple phases will have a total investment of Rs 350 crore. The entire project will be completed by 2022. It will be spread over four acres.

The first phase of the project has been completed with an investment of Rs 250 crore.

In addition to the hospital, the project will have a 120-room hotel, nursing college, hotel management college, helipad for air ambulance, health club and a solar power plant for captive purpose.

