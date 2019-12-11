Hyderabad: KCR inaugurates new buildings of Horticulture University

By | Published: 1:12 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of the Forest College and Research Institute (FCRI) at Mulugu in Gajwel constituency on Wednesday. He planted saplings on the FCRI campus and inaugurated a pylon, besides interacting with students and staff.

Later, the Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed buildings of Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana State Horticulture University (KLTSHU) at Mulugu. He also unveiled the statue of Konda Lakshman on the occasion. He toured the campus and interacted with the University staff.

Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to inaugurated an integrated market yard, an integrated office complex and Mahathi auditorium at Gajwel town, besides laying foundation stones for an underground drainage system, and also Mother and Child Care Hospital. He will also hold a meeting with elected representatives, officials and others at Gajwel constituency level at Mahathi auditorium, before returning to Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Ministers T Harish Rao, Etela Rajender, A Indrakaran Reddy, V Srinivas Goud and S Niranjan Reddy, MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Telangana State Forest Development Corporation chairman Vanteru Pratap Reddy and others officials.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .