Hyderabad: Kidnapped infant rescued, two held

By | Published: 1:34 am

Hyderabad: A six-month-old infant, Sai, who went missing last week, was rescued and returned to his mother on Wednesday, with the Rachakonda Special Operations Team and the Pahadi Shareef police arresting two persons on charges of abducting and selling the infant.

The arrested persons were Shaik Ahmed (28), a driver from Rajeev Gandhi Nagar in Pahadi Shareef in Balapur and a native of Nanded, Maharashtra, who had abducted the baby and sold it to the second suspect, Mir Fayaz Ali (39), an automobile mechanic from Sadath Nagar in Shaheen Nagar in Balapur.

According to Sai’s mother Soni, she along with her mother Sunitha and the child had reached the house of Shaik Ahmed, a family friend, on May 3. They had spent the night there. However, when they woke up the next morning, Sai was missing, with the main door of the house locked from outside. They managed to escape and approached the police, where Soni expressed her doubts that Ahmed could have kidnapped the child. Based on her complaint, the Pahadi Shareef police booked a case of kidnap and started investigating.

“Special teams were formed consisting of the local police and the Special Operations Team to nab Shaik Ahmed. He was nabbed from his native place in Nanded and he confessed that he sold the toddler to Mir Fayaz Ali for Rs 10,000,” said Mahesh M Bhagwat, Police Commissioner, Rachakonda adding that Sai was immediately rescued from Ali’s possession.

Officials said Ahmed was physically challenged and migrated to Hyderabad in 2014 and stayed in Pahadi Shareef. He plied an auto-rickshaw in the area to earn a livelihood. He told the police that he had abducted the infant while his mother and grandmother were fast asleep and sold him to Fayaz Ali. He then fled to Nanded with the money. The two were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.