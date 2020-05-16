Hyderabad: Kidnapper turns Covid suspect, now victim and cops too

By | Published: 10:30 pm

Hyderabad: In a freak turn of events, a man who was arrested for kidnapping a one-and-half-year-old boy in Chaderghat last week, has now become a suspected COVID-19 case.

With the police, who took him for a medical checkup before producing him before court, told by doctors that he was suspected to have COVID-19, they took the victim and his mother for a check-up, with they too now showing symptoms of the disease.

The victim could have got it from his kidnapper, police suspect. The child, his mother, the kidnapper and his family too have been shifted to hospital. The police team that investigated the case, have also decided to go for self-quarantine since they were in close contact with the suspected cases.

The Commissioner’s Task Force (East), along with the Chaderghat police, had rescued the child on Thursday after he was kidnapped on Tuesday while sleeping near his mother on the pavement. With the mother approaching the police, the kidnapper was soon identified and tracked down with the help of footage from CCTV cameras.

The suspect, a fruit vendor from Tallabkatta, was then taken for the routine checkup before being produced before the court. Sources said he showed symptoms of the disease during the checkup, after which the child and his mother too were checked. Whether they have tested positive or not is yet to be confirmed.

