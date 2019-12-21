Hyderabad: ‘Kids Fair 2019’ to kick off at Hitex on Dec 27

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: India’s largest exhibition on kids products and services in India to be held at Hitex, Madhapur from December 27 to 29. To be organised by Hitex, it is powered by My Play Date with support from Telangana Recognised School Management Association (TRSMA) and will feature 80 stalls.

The Kids Fair includes products related to kids and schools, creative learning sessions, interactive workshops, conference for school managements, exciting games and contests and fun activities.

TRSMA will host a conference for 1,500 delegates from school managements across Telangana during the Fair, said TRSMA president Yadagiri Shekar Rao. The conference will discuss new education policy and new educational tools and methodologies.

Kids Fair will also have treasure hunt, workshops in robotics, interactive games, live singing and dancing performance. Snap Racing, India’s largest private car rally team will showcase Rally Cars for visitors to have the touch and feel and experience of a racing car.

