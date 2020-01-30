Hyderabad: Killer of elderly woman nabbed within 12 hours

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: Within 12 hours after the brutal murder of an elderly woman Balamani in Kandukur, the Rachakonda police nabbed the suspect here on Tuesday late night.

Police recovered the gold, silver ornaments along with a mobile phone and other material, all worth over Rs1.2 lakh of the victim from the arrested person, identified as K Bhavanjee (36), a security guard from Nedunur village of Kandukur.

Balamani (80) was a friend of Bhavanjee’s mother Rukkum Bai (80) and was staying in the same neigbourhood. “The victim, who was living alone, used to come to his house and spent time with his mother. Taking advantage of her age, he plotted to kill her to rob her jewellery,” the police said.

Accroding to his plan, Bhavanjee went to Balamani’s house on Monday in an inebriated condition. “He caught hold of her and strangulated her to death before robbing her ornaments and mobile phone. He further dragged the body and threw it outside of the house,” the police said.

Police said special teams were deployed immediately to pursue the investigation and based on clues and technical evidence, it was revealed that Bhavanjee killed her. “He was taken into custody over strong suspicion and he confessed to the crime during the interrogation. We recovered the stolen material from his possession,” the police said.

