Hyderabad: KTR bats for capital punishment for rapists

By | Published: 5:02 pm

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister and TRS working president K T Rama Rao on Sunday said the time had come to amend the archaic laws of the country that let perpetrators of violence against children and women go scot free.

The Minister, in a series of tweets addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urged the latter to bring in changes in the concerned laws during the current Parliament session. Recalling the ghastly rape and murder of Nirbhaya in New Delhi seven years ago, Rama Rao expressed dismay that the convicts are yet to be hung.

Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji,

7 years after Nirbhaya’s ghastly rape & murder; the convicts are still not hung! A 9-month child is raped recently, lower court ordered capital punishment; HC revised it to life imprisonment! A young veterinarian is barbarically murdered in Hyd 1/4 — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 1, 2019

“A 9-month-old child was raped recently, lower court ordered capital punishment; HC revised it to life imprisonment,” the Minister said pointing out at the recent High Court’s order commuting the death sentence on K Praveen to life sentence in the rape and murder of a nine-month-old girl child in Hanamkonda in June last.

“A young veterinarian is barbarically murdered in Hyderabad. Let us act swiftly to save our nation from these beasts who seem not to fear law of the land,” the Minister tweeted. “Narendra Modi Ji, I appeal to you on behalf of millions of citizens who’re aggrieved, yet feel helpless and want us lawmakers to raise up to the occasion and deliver expeditious justice,” he said in the tweet.

Let us act swiftly to save our nation from these beasts who seem not to fear law of the land@narendramodi Ji, I appeal to you on behalf of millions of citizens who’re aggrieved yet feel helpless & want us lawmakers to raise up to the occasion & deliver expeditious justice🙏 4/4 — KTR (@KTRTRS) December 1, 2019

Rama Rao wanted the NDA government at the Centre to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in such a way that anyone who commits such a heinous act of violence on women and children are given capital punishment without delay with no option whatsoever for review. “Time has come to amend archaic portions of our Acts and Laws Sir ,” he wrote.

Citing the recent gang rape and murder of a veterinarian Dr Priyanka Reddy on the outskirts of the city, he wondered whether one can comfort the grieving family. “And the perpetrators have been nabbed. But I wonder how we can offer solace to the grieving family seeking justice for Priyanka Reddy. Justice delayed is justice denied sir. As the parliament is in session, I urge you to take up the issue for a day-long discussion on priority,” Rama Rao said, batting for speedy justice.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .