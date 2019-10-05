Hyderabad: KTR holds meeting with GHMC officials

By | Published: 1:47 pm 1:48 pm

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao is holding a meeting on different aspects pertaining to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at DTCP office, Masab Tank.

Apart from measures to contain the spread of viral fevers, the Minister is reviewing a host of issues, including sanitation, transport section, transfer of construction and demolition debris, capping works at Jawahar Nagar dumpyard and others.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, MAUD principal secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar and other senior officials are participating in the meeting.

Meanwhile, rains continue to lash different areas in the city. A tree got uprooted at Arvind Nagar in Domalguda. Officials claimed none was injured in the incident and Disaster Response Force personnel are clearing the tree branches.

Since last night, over 30 complaints pertaining to water stagnation, tree collapse and others were lodged with the GHMC. Officials said already the monsoon emergency teams are in the field and clearing water stagnation in different areas.

