Hyderabad Lake police rescuce 4 women, 2 kids

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Lake Police rescued four women and two children from committing suicide in Hussainsagar in different incidents reported on Wednesday and Thursday. On Wednesday about 8.30 p.m, a 25-year-old woman, a private employee from Musheerabad came to the lake along with her two children to commit suicide. She was rescued by the lake patrolling party and when enquired, she revealed her husband is an alcoholic. Suspecting her fidelity, he quarreled regularly. On Wednesday night, he had come home drunk and beat her. Unable to take the harassment, she wanted to end her life along with her children.

On Thursday alone, three persons were rescued. In the morning around 7.45 am, a 32-year-old woman from Rasoolpura who was rescued informed the police she was married with two girl children. She was depressed over her ill health and wanted to kill herself. In the second case, a 33-year-old woman from Musheerabad came to the lake to commit suicide after a fight with her neighbours over a petty issue. In another case, around 1pm, a 21-year-old woman from Gandhi Nagar who was depressed over family problems came to the lake with an intention to commit suicide.