Hyderabad Lake Police rescue woman from suicide bid

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Lake Police on Thursday rescued a woman from committing suicide in the Hussain Sagar. According to the Lake Police, the woman identified as Ch. Swarupa, 35, a housewife from Ambedkar Nagar, Dammaiguda came to the lake around 10.30 am and tried to jump from the Upper Tank Bund.

A patrol party rescued her and when questioned, she revealed that she was married and is having two children. For the last few days, she said her husband was harassing her over trivial issues, following which she decided to end her life. She was counseled by the Lake Police and handed over to her family.