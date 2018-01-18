Hyderabad Lake Police rescues woman from suicide

By | Published: 12:35 am

Hyderabad: The Lake Police rescued a woman from committing suicide in the Hussain Sagar here on Wednesday evening. The woman was identified as K Rama (31), a resident of Amaravedika Orphanage at Warasiguda. She is the wife of K Ramesh, a Home Guard at Vizag, II-Town police station.

According to the police, the two were married in 2005 and have a nine-year-old son. Ramesh allegedly cheated people to the tune of Rs 35 lakh promising jobs in the Police Department and fled from Vizag. They later shifted to Hyderabad and Rama tipped off the Vizag police about him. Ramesh learned about this and went absconding with their son. Rama lodged a missing complaint at the Chilkalguda police station and was staying in an orphanage since then.

“She was missing her son. His whereabouts are not yet known. Fed up with life, she wanted to kill herself,” the Lake Police said.