Hyderabad: Landlord booked for offering spiked food to tenant’s family

Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: A woman approached the Chandanagar police on Wednesday alleging that her landlord had laced her food with sedatives.

According to the police, the 35-year-old woman in her complaint alleged that her house owner Gangadhar along with two of his friends came to her house on Tuesday asking her to cook some chicken curry for them.

“They had a liquor party in an adjacent portion of the house. After she cooked, they took some curry and gave a little to her as well. The woman, her teenaged daughter and son ate it,” police said.

According to the complainant, after eating the curry, she and her children felt drowsy and fell asleep till her husband came home and found them in a semi-conscious state. With the help of the neighbours, the three were shifted to hospital and are being treated.

Based on a complaint, the Chandanagar police conducted a medical examination of the victim and her daughter and doctors said there were no traces of sexual assault on them. They booked a case and investigation is on.

