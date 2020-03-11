Hyderabad: Large number of youngsters join Holi festivities

By | Published: 12:42 am

Hyderabad: After a dull start on Monday, Holi festivities picked up in the city on Tuesday with youngsters in large numbers participating in the revelries.

Even though the celebrations were a low key affair compared to regular Holi revelries every year, festive atmosphere was visible everywhere in residential clusters and more so at organised events. The celebrations continued till the evening with youngsters participating using gulal, colours and other festive paraphernalia.

Different parts of the city including Kukatpally, Begum Bazar, parts of the old city apart from Necklace Road and venues such as Jal Vihar and Park Hotel, drew the revelers in good numbers.

