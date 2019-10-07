Hyderabad: Lawyer harasses women celebrating Bathukamma

By | Published: 4:26 pm

Hyderabad: The Saroornagar police booked a case against a lawyer for allegedly harassing women celebrating Bathukamma here on Monday.

A practicing lawyer in the Hyderabad High Court had allegedly picked up an argument with a group of women celebrating Bathukamma in front of his residence even late night after 10.30 pm on Sunday.

Police said he called 100 to complain of sound pollution and after a patrol team reached the place, there was an argument between him and some women. Police said there were arguments between women and the advocate. Later cases were booked on both sides based on complaint and a counter complaint.

